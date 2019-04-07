Seth Rollins Says He Has No Interest In an MMA Fight With Brock Lesnar

In an interview with TMZ (h/t WrestlingInc), Seth Rollins was asked why he has been calling Brock Lesnar an “industry killer” over the past few days.

“I call him that because he is,” Rollins said. “He’s not in it for anybody but himself. So, Brock Lesnar… he will tell you to your face that he’s in this industry, he’s in any industry, for himself, to make his own money, and that’s not what I’m about. I’m about giving back to a business I love, that’s given me so much. So, it’s very self-explanatory – he kills industries because he don’t care about anybody but himself.”

Rollins went on to talk about how Lesnar doesn’t contribute to the locker room or give anything back to wrestling.

“I mean, here’s the thing – he’s a box office attraction, right, and everybody knows that. The problem is, he knows that as well and he takes advantage of it, every step of the way,” Rollins said. “So, he doesn’t contribute to the locker room, he doesn’t give anything back. I admire Brock Lesnar from a fighter’s perspective, from an athlete’s perspective. He’s incredible. The way he trains for his fights, his mindset going in. He’s a specimen unlike any other and that’s why he’s able to do what he does, but he doesn’t inspire people, man, and we need a champion that does that.”

Rollins also said he has no interest in fighting Lesnar in an MMA fight, and that he’ll leave that to Daniel Cormier.