Brock Lesnar Recalls ‘Foolish’ Decision To Do Shooting Star Press At WWE WrestleMania XIX

Brock Lesnar recently appeared on The Michael Kay Show, and the current WWE Champion discussed a variety of topics, including his botched Shooting Star Press in the main event of WrestleMania XIX. Here’s what Lesnar had to say (via Fightful):

Brock Lesnar on doing a Shooting Star Press in his match with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XIX: “That was foolish on my behalf. You get people, producers, and people higher up in the company; they always want this WrestleMania moment, which would be fantastic. So I would practice it the night before. I was doing it in OVW when I was being trained. I’m 310 pounds, 6’3″, doing a front backflip off the top, hitting guys, and winning matches. Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, bless his soul; you don’t need to do that. Stop doing that.”

On the finish of the match: “Thankfully, I didn’t break my neck or anything. I shouldn’t have done it. I finished the match, had a concussion. Thankfully, that was the worst of it. Kurt helped me through and was talking to me. He should have rolled me over and pinned me, went off script.”