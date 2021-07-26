wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Sports A Cowboy Hat While Attending A Music Festival (Photos)

July 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SUper ShowDown - Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar attended the three-day Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee, Minnesota and he was sporting a cowboy hat while there. Lesnar also still has his goatee, which was spotted during an appearance on the Youtube channel ‘The Bearded Butchers’. You can see photos of Lesnar with the hat below.

Lesnar hasn’t been in WWE since Wrestlemania last year, when he lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre.

Brock Lesnar

