Brock Lesnar Sports A Cowboy Hat While Attending A Music Festival (Photos)

Brock Lesnar attended the three-day Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee, Minnesota and he was sporting a cowboy hat while there. Lesnar also still has his goatee, which was spotted during an appearance on the Youtube channel ‘The Bearded Butchers’. You can see photos of Lesnar with the hat below.

Lesnar hasn’t been in WWE since Wrestlemania last year, when he lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre.

Met the one, the only, Brock Lesnar backstage last night at @TCSummerJam! pic.twitter.com/Rk8jaaSJW9 — Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) July 25, 2021

last night i took a pic of this dude because he was peaking over the 6’ security fence (idk I thought it was funny, he made everyone look so small) found out today it was brock lesnar. guess I’m not used to him in clothes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SuLBqk6RRm — suz (@misssuvo) July 25, 2021