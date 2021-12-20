wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Spotted Out At Public Venue (Pic)

December 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a badass on WWE TV, but he was snapped having some fun out of character in a recent pic. The @BrockLesnarPic Instagram account shared the photo of Lesnar dancing with someone at a public location somewhere.

Details on the location of the photo and the woman’s identity aren’t known. Lesnar is famously protective of his private life and pictures of him away from his professional responsibilities are not common.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading