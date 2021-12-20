wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Spotted Out At Public Venue (Pic)
December 19, 2021 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar is a badass on WWE TV, but he was snapped having some fun out of character in a recent pic. The @BrockLesnarPic Instagram account shared the photo of Lesnar dancing with someone at a public location somewhere.
Details on the location of the photo and the woman’s identity aren’t known. Lesnar is famously protective of his private life and pictures of him away from his professional responsibilities are not common.
More Trending Stories
- JBL on How Vince McMahon Once Threatened to Beat Michael Cole Up on Commentary and Fire Him
- Bret Hart on Why Canada’s Walk of Fame Means More to Him Than the WWE Hall of Fame
- R-Truth On Potentially Working On WWE Creative After He Retires, His Memorable Raw Segment With Brock Lesnar
- Buff Bagwell On Why He Thinks Steve Austin Got Fired From WCW