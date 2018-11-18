WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar’s Pre-Survivor Series Dinner Weighed More Than Daniel Bryan, Fan Poll on Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan, and Fans Predict Win for Ronda Rousey

– The Advocate for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, shared a tweet on Brock Lesnar eating his pre-Survivor Series dinner. You can share the photo he tweeted out below. According to Heyman, the dinner for the Universal champion weighed two pounds more than Daniel Bryan.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this serves as official confirmation my client @BrockLesnar has been served his @WWE #SurvivorSeries-eve dinner, and it weighs 2 pounds more than @WWEDanielBryan!!!! pic.twitter.com/tTi2OGH7p5 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 18, 2018

– WWE released a new fan poll asking the WWE Universe who will win tonight’s match between WWE Universal champion Lesnar and WWE World champion Daniel Bryan. 70 percent of fans voted for Lesnar. The other 30 percent voted for Daniel Bryan.

– Another fan poll asked about who will win Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair. 65 percent voted for Ronda Rousey winning the match. The other 35 percent voted for Charlotte Flair.