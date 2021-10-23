Brock Lesnar ‘Suspended’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacks Adam Pearce

Brock Lesnar was none too happy after being “suspended indefinitely” on WWE Smackdown, and took it out on Adam Pearce. Friday night’s episode kicked off with an in-ring segment featuring Roman Reigns, which led to Lesnar coming out to attack.

Lesnar ended up trying to F5 Reigns through the announcer’s table, only to be saved by the Usos. Lesnar then beat them up and threw a TV camera at Reigns before attacking officials. Adam Pearce then came out and said he was suspending Lesnar for endangering the production crew, officials, and locker room. Lesnar then F5’d Pearce twice before walking out.

Lesnar’s next appearance is not officially set.