Brock Lesnar’s Suspension Lifted, Returning On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Brock Lesnar’s indefinite suspension has become defined, and he is set to return on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced at the end of tonight’s show that Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted, and he will be appearing next week.

Lesnar was “suspended” on the October 22nd episode of Smackdown for attacking officials over who prevented him from getting to Roman Reigns. After his suspension was announced by Adam Pearce, he attacked Pearce and earned a $1 million fine.