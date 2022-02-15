wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Breaks a Table on Pat McAfee Show, WWE Black History Video
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
– It didn’t take Brock Lesnar long to destroy something during his appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, with a table paying the price. The show posted the following video of Lesnar breaking the table holding his microphone right off the bat during his appearance, and you can see it below:
– WWE posted a new video for Black History Month, described as follows:
“Apollo Crews, R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin take part in a New Orleans Black History Tour with Son of a Saint.”
