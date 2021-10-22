Brock Lesnar Teases WWE Smackdown Appearance Following Crown Jewel Loss

Brock Lesnar looks to be heading to Smackdown following his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE posted to Twitter following Lesnar’s loss to Roman Reigns at the Saudi PPV, which saw Reigns retain the title after the Usos superkicked Lesnar and Reigns hit him with the WWE Universal Championship that Paul Heyman had slid between the two.

WWE’s post read:

” When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.”

Lesnar has not yet been officially announced for tomorrow’s show.