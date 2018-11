Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Rematch Set For WWE Survivor Series

WWE has officially announced that WWE Champion AJ Styles will take on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series on November 18. Brock Lesnar became a two-time Universal Champion at Crown Jewel, defeating Braun Strowman. AJ has not lost his title since their first meeting. The two fought at Survivor Series 2017, where Lesnar won. Here’s the updated card:

– Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

– Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

– RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch