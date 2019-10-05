Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez Rumored For WWE Crown Jewel

After his debut on last night’s Friday Night Smackdown, Cain Velasquez already has his first match in the WWE, and it’s for the WWE title. F4WOnline.com reports that that the former UFC heavyweight champion will challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31.

Velasquez came out last night along with Rey Mysterio, with the idea that Mysterio brought him into WWE as revenge for Lesnar’s attack on him and his son Dominick on RAW last Monday. WWE reportedly offered a huge money deal to make the match happen, but it’s unknown how long Velasquez has signed for.

WWE has yet to confirm the match, but with the show at the end of the month an announcement should be made one way or the other soon. Dave Meltzer added on Wrestling Observer Radio that if it’s not at Crown Jewel, then it will be at Wrestlemania.