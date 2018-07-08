Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC Fight Confirmed, Can’t Happen Until January

Brock Lesnar is confirmed to be returning to the UFC for a fight with Daniel Cormier, though it cannot happen until at least January. Dana White spoke during the post-UFC 226 press conference about Lesnar’s appearance at cageside and confrontation with the new UFC heavyweight champion, saying (per MMAjunkie), “We’re definitely going to make that fight.”

White noted thazt Lesnar has entered the USADA testing pool, as first reported last night, saying, “I don’t know where they are in the process, but he’s going to pop up (on USADA’s list) here soon.”

However, the part of the report that said Lesnar would fight Cormier at the November 3rd show in Madison Square Garden did prove inaccurate. To make his returnb, Lesnar must finish out the final six months of his suspension. As Lesnar only re-entered the testing pool last week (thus reactivating his MMA career), Lesnar will be unable to fight until January of 2019 at the earliest.

Lesnar’s UFC return has been the subject of much speculation since April, when White said just before WrestleMania 34, “Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back. I don’t know when, but yes he is.” The contract that he signed with WWE after WrestleMania is a multi-year deal that allows him to fight in the UFC.