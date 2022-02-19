Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Champion vs. Champion Match Set for WrestleMania 38, Updated Lineup

– The stage is now set for a Champion vs. Champion, Title vs. Title, Winner Takes All shodown for WrestleMania 38. At today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event, Brock Lesnar won the men’s Chamber match to recapture the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley. WWE has now announced that it will be Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38 (See below).

Lesnar had already earned a shot at the Universal title after winning the men’s Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2022. He picked Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 38, but he also inserted himself in the men’s Chamber match to regain his lost WWE Championship and for an opportunity to face Reigns in a Title vs. Title challenge at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 38 will take place over April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. WWE has not set the cards for Nights 1 & 2 as of yet. Here’s the current lineup based on today’s Elimination Chamber show. You can check out 411’s live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 right here.

* WWE Championship vs. Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey