WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns on WWE Playlist, Street Profits & Bianca Belair In Applebee’s Ad

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Brock Lesnar’s matches with Roman Reigns are the focus of this week’s WWE Playlist episode. You can see the video below, highlighting every Reigns vs. Lesnar match:

– The Street Profits and Bianca Belair appear in a new ad for Applebee’s that WWE posted online:

