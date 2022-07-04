wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns on WWE Playlist, Street Profits & Bianca Belair In Applebee’s Ad
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar’s matches with Roman Reigns are the focus of this week’s WWE Playlist episode. You can see the video below, highlighting every Reigns vs. Lesnar match:
– The Street Profits and Bianca Belair appear in a new ad for Applebee’s that WWE posted online:
