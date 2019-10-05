Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship in Seconds, Cain Velasquez Debuts on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– It didn’t take Brock Lesnar long to run through Kofi Kingston and win the WWE Championship, but then he ran into none other than Cain Velasquez. Lesnar defeated Kingston in the main event in seconds to win the title, catching a leaping Kingston and hitting an F-5 for the pinfall. That made Lesnar a five-time WWE Champion and ends Kingston’s reign at 180 days, having won the championship at WrestleMania.

After the match, Rey Mysterio came out with a sling and Velasquez was with him. The former UFC heavyweight champion got into the ring and attacked Lesnar, taking him down and hitting several punches before Lesnar got out of the ring. You can see pics and video from the segment below.

Velasquez was reportedly in talks with WWE, AEW and NJPW. Obviously, it appears that he came to terms with the first of those three.