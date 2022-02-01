wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Chooses WrestleMania Opponent On Raw, Enters Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has picked his opponent for WrestleMania 38, while also entering the 2022 Elimination Chamber. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Lesnar came out to confront Bobby Lashley in the opening segment.
Lesnar initially noted that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania as a result of his Royal Rumble win. He then said he wanted his rematch against Bobby Lashley after he lost the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. MVP refused on Lashley’s behalf and Lesnar then said he wanted in the Elimination Chamber, and Adam Pearce made it official.
Elimination Chamber takes place on February 19th in Saudi Arabia, while WrestleMania 38 is April 2nd and 3rd in Dallas, Texas.
