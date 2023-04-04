Brock Lesnar Appears On WWE Raw, Will Team With Cody Rhodes In Main Event

Brock Lesnar appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw, setting up a tag team main event alongside Cody Rhodes. Monday night’s show saw Rhodes interrupt the start of a promo by Roman Reigns, saying that he wanted a rematch tonight.

Paul Heyman said no rematch would be taking place, after which Rhodes said that he wanted to at least do something big and suggested a tag team match. Heyman conferred with Reigns and accepted on the condition that it had to be with someone who competed at WrestleMania, and that the partner would never get another shot at Roman Reigns as long as he’s champion.

Brock Lesnar’s music then hit and The Beast made his way to the ring to shake Rhodes’ hand. Lesnar already has the stipulation in place that he cannot get an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match while Reigns is champion.

The match is set for tonight’s main event.