Update on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status Amid Rumors of Possible Return

Fightful Select has an update on the status of Brock Lesnar amid rumors that he could return to WWE in the near future. The rumors, which circulated yesterday, stated that Lesnar and WWE were in talks for a return.

Fightful said that a “high level” source in the company denied the claims. They stated: “There are no creative plans in place for Lesnar, and if conversations have occurred, we’ve not been briefed on that.”

Lesnar has been absent from WWE since last year’s Summerslam. He was planned for a return at the Royal Rumble, but then the lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon dropped. Lesnar was anonymously referenced in the suit. As a result, his travel was cancelled and he was removed from plans. He had been planned for a program with GUNTHER that would last until Wrestlemania. WWE also worked to remove Lesnar from WWE 2K24, outside of a few game modes, at great expense. Lesnar’s merchandise was listed at reduced prices, and no new products have been created. Back in April, a WWE higher up told Fightful that Lesnar was not coming back any time soon and that it was “never plan” for him to be at Wrestlemania after another outlet was convinced of it.

Lesnar is one of several names that were said not to be mentioned on WWE in the last few months, including video packages, promos and commentary if possible. Cody Rhodes mentioned him by his nickname on RAW this past Monday. Sources close to Rhodes indicated they heard nothing of a change in Lesnar’s status. Triple H recently said that a Lesnar return was at least possible, but he hasn’t been brought up in creative for a long time. One source noted they hadn’t heard anything about Lesnar in months and another said they would be surprised if he was brought back during a federal investigation.