Brock Lesnar Becomes Longest Reigning WWE Universal Champion

– Former UFC heavyweight champion and current reigning WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar has reached a new championship milestone today, becoming longest-reigning WWE Universal champion in WWE history (h/t Sportskeeda). However, it’s a rather short list to surpass, considering the only other champions are Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Goldberg.

Balor was forced to vacate the title after one day when he won the title at Summerslam 2016 due to injury. Goldberg only held the title for four weeks, winning the belt from Kevin Owens at Fastlane and subsequently lost the belt to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

As of today (Oct. 8), Lesnar has broken Kevin Owens’ record as the longest-reigning champion with 189 days. Owens held the belt for 188 days. Lesnar is next slated to appear for WWE on the following dates and shows in October and November of this year:

* October 23rd: Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin

* November 13th: Raw in Atlanta, Georgia

* November 19th: Survivor Series