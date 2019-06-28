Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract Reportedly Expires Next Year

– Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract will be over in about a year, per a new report. Acording to the WON, Lesnar’s contract comes to an end in May or June of 2020.

Lesnar’s future would seem to be firmly in pro wrestling, as he officially retired from MMA in late April. UFC head Dana White has said on several occasions that it was the right move for Lesnar. WWE will obviously want to bring back the current Mr. Money in the Bank, while there will likely be interest from AEW as well. Dave Meltzer notes that Lesnar’s leverage against WWE will be “astronomical” if AEW’s ratings are stronger than expected. Obviously, his leverage will conversely be much lower if AEW’s ratings fall short.