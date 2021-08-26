Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Does Big YouTube Viewership Numbers

Brock Lesnar’s return at WWE SummerSlam has drawn some big numbers on YouTube. Lesnar made his return at the Saturday PPV, confronting Roman Reigns after the latter’s win over John Cena and then destroying Cena once the show went off the air.

According to Fightful, Lesnar’s return has drawn a lot of traffic to WWE’s YouTube account. Between the video of Lesnar attacking Cena, an ad for Smackdown featuring Lesnar’s return and a #shorts video of his return, WWE has a total of 4,802,337 views.

Lesnar is expected to appear on this week’s Smackdown, though it has not yet been officially announced.