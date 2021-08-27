Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Reportedly A Last Minute Deal

As noted last week, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at Summerslam, showing up after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena. His contract reportedly lasts a year and a half and will include eight matches. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deal to bring back Lesnar was made at the last minute and he likely didn’t get much advance notice prior to him showing up.

Those close to the situation say it was a last minute arrangement, made for multiple reasons. It was allegedly related to WWE’s deal with FOX, John Cena leaving after Summerslam and CM Punk returning to wrestling for AEW. It was noted that Lesnar was always likely to return for the match with Reigns, but it was considered for months later (if Rock doesn’t do this year’s Wrestlemania) or years later (if Rock does return).

Lesnar benefitted through the timing of the situation and got an “even better deal”. There had been nothing to the rumors that AEW wanted him due to the cost involved. According to one story, Vince McMahon didn’t know that AEW wasn’t interested, but the decision wasn’t so much due to McMahon or FOX thinking Lesnar would go to AEW, but rather they wanted a big news story for the weekend to counter Punk.