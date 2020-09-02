Brodie Lee Addresses Free Agent Brock Lesnar Possibly Coming to AEW, Thinks AEW Has ‘Enough Monsters’

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed newly crowned TNT champion Brodie Lee, who spoke on a variety of topics, including Brock Lesnar becoming a free agent and hypothetically making the move to AEW. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Brodie Lee on Brock Lesnar possibly coming to AEW: “I mean you have to look at every free agent especially one of the magnitude of Brock Lesnar. From a business side of things, you have to look at that. From a professor wrestler side of things, I’m not sure that he’s the best fit for AEW, but again, I’m not management. I’ve been in the ring twice with him. So I’m clearly not afraid of him. So if he was to be here, I mean I have a championship so if he wants to start somewhere, I’ll welcome him.”

His thoughts on AEW having enough monsters: “I think we got enough monsters here to be to be fair, and like I said, if he wants to be the monster in town, then he’s going to have to come through a few of us. That’s the thing man, I don’t give a s–t. If you’re going to tease coming to the company, then you have to expect this, and like I said, I’m not afraid of anybody and this is what I do for a living, so let’s do it.”