Brodie Lee Reportedly Out Due to Injury
November 15, 2020 | Posted by
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (h/t WrestlingInc) reports that AEW star Brodie Lee is currently out with an injury. Meltzer noted that the injury is possibly to Lee’s ankle.
Lee has not wrestled since the October 7th edition of Dynamite where he faced Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar match.
It remains to be seen how long Lee will be out for.
