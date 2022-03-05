Brodie Lee and Negative One Honored With New AEW Action Figure Set

Ringside Collectibles revealed a new action figure set at the AEW Fanfest today that honors Brodie Lee and his son Brodie Jr. Brodie Jr. appears as -1 of the Dark Order, same as his role on TV when he shows up.

Amanda Huber took to Twitter to write about the set: “Words can’t express how much this moment has meant to my family. Thank you @Jazwares & @RingsideC & @AEW for making this kid’s dream come true.”