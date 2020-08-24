Brodie Lee Celebrates TNT Title Win In Latest Being The Elite (Recap)

The latest edition of Being the Elite is now online and features Brodie Lee celebrating his win over Cody to become the new TNT champion. Here’s a recap:

* Brodie Lee celebrates his win. Silver and Reynolds come in with bags from Chili’s.

* The Young Bucks talk about teaming with Kenny Omega and notice how many trailers there are for talent.

* Dark Order continues to celebrate. Lee sees Silver standing with him and makes him switch spots with Grayson. The group then talks about what they did with the money from their Chili’s deal.

* The Bucks sign cards that will be included for fans who pre-order their new book.

* The Initiative talk about their match and Cutler says that he’s glad Avalon didn’t cheat. Avalon is frustrated at losing all the time. Avalon says he will do it his way and Cutler can do it his own way.

* Matt Hardy has a chair similar to the one Sammy Guevara busted him open with on Dynamite. The Bucks check on Hardy and he said his feud with Sammy isn’t over until Sammy bleeds. The Bucks say they could just fire him, but Hardy would rather beat him up and bust him open…and then they can fire him. The Bucks are worried about Hardy. Nick asks his brother if they should fire Sammy and Matt says yes.

* Christopher Daniels has an infomercial for ‘Bump Alert’.

* The latest edition of Speaking Spanglish has Santana & Ortiz define “El Soom.”

* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page run into Medusa backstage, and treat her like the real Madusa (as in, they won’t look her in the eyes so they won’t turn to stone). Madusa says she has a bottle of Jack Daniels if they want to hang out, which gets Page’s attention. He then turns to stone.

* Best Friends set up a trap for Brandon Cutler but it doesn’t work.

* Dark Order continues to celebrate. Lee gives Silver a hip toss over a table.

* Colt Cabana is examined by the AEW doctor after having his face dipped in gold. The doctor decides to drill the gold away.