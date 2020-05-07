wrestling / News
Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels, MJF in Action & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
AEW has set a whole host of material for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels and more. The promotion announced the following matches and segments for the show, which is being taped and will air next Wednesday on TNT:
* MJF in action
* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jurassic Express (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy)
* Interview with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer
* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
* Chris Jericho vs. “Pineapple Pete” Suge D
