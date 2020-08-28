Brodie Lee Says Dark Order Has Re-Established Itself Atop AEW, Talks Having Fans Tonight

Brodie Lee discussed the return of live fans at tonight’s AEW Dynamite and more in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. Tonight’s show will have a 10% capped capacity of attendees. You can check out highlights from Lee’s comments below:

On having a 10% capacity of fans at the taping: “It’s very refreshing. It’s the first step back toward the incredible atmosphere that I know AEW can bring, one that I’ve yet to experience. My first night in the company was during the pandemic era with no fans. Just to have that noise from the fans, I’m so excited to hear it.”

On reintroducing the Dark Order to live audiences: “Dark Order has re-established itself at the top of the card, so I think this is going to be a re-debut of what the Dark Order is supposed to be. When I debuted, I didn’t have all my guys. For the past month or so, we’ve been together as a unit, and that’s made a difference with our work on BTE and Dynamite. I think fans are really going to enjoy our work when they come back.”