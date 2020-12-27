Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Others React to Death of Brodie Lee

The wrestling world continues to react to the tragic death of Brodie Lee. Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, and others have tweeted their reactions, which you can see below.

Drew McIntyre wrote: “Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee”

Daniel Bryan wrote: “I love you and I miss you #RIPBrodieLee”

Alexa Bliss wrote: “I’m in total shock. Prayers to Amanda & their boys during this time. I can’t believe it. Rest In Peace Jon 🙏🏻”

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella wrote: “Lost for words!! Jon was an amazing person and father. Always so sweet and helpful. I loved seeing his son, Brodie, watch him wrestle. He was always so proud! Sending love and prayers to his family! #RipBrodieLee”

Sammy Guevara wrote: “Heartbreaking is an understatement.

This was taken during the Atlanta shows when we had to film a month of TV in 2 days. Brodie was so much fun to be around. 💔 #RIPBrodieLee”

Penelope Ford wrote: “My heart hurts. One of the nicest humans. My love and prayers go out to his beautiful family.

#RIPBrodieLee”

Mojo Rawley wrote: “They don’t make better people than Jon Huber. Just such an awesome guy and loving husband and father. Watching him with his kids backstage always made me feel like I was home. Prayers up. #RIPBrodieLee”

