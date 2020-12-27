Randy Orton, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Brandi Rhodes, More React to Death of Brodie Lee

The wrestling world continues to react to the tragic death of Brodie Lee. Randy Orton, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Brandi Rhodes, Dax Harwood, Natalya, and others have tweeted their reactions, which you can see below.

Randy Orton wrote: “I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible.”

John Cena posted a photo of him wrestling Lee in WWE to his Instagram account.

Charlotte Flair wrote: “It’s hard to explain to people, and I’m not certain he would want me to, that the biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on your television is the kindest soul you’d ever meet. A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this earth.”

Brandi Rhodes wrote: “I love and miss you Jon. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family. We all love you so very much. You were such a great man. It’s been my pleasure and privilege to know and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will watch over them. Rest now friend.”

Dax wrote: “When long trips away from home made me miss my wife and daughter, you always made it a little easier. Great wrestler, but perfect family man. I’ll make sure Amanda, Brodie and Nolan always know how much they meant to you. I loved being your friend. Rest In Peace, Jon.”

Ember Moon wrote: “I am in disbelief. Always so kind. My heart goes out to his family #RIPBrodieLee”

Natalya wrote: “I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of @ThisBrodieLee who was a a dear friend to so many of us. He was an amazing husband and a devoted father. His love for his family was immeasurable. I am sending prayers and love to Amanda, Brodie, Nolan and Jon Huber’s family~”

Christoper Daniels wrote: “Trying to sum up my good experiences with you in one tweet is impossible, Jon.

Thank you for the match.

Thank you for the text.

Thank you for the laughs.

#RIPBrodieLee”

The Bunny wrote: “I wish I could type out what I’m feeling but I’m just so sad. My heart hurts. You were one of the best.

You will be so terribly missed, Brodie.

#RipBrodieLee”

Christian wrote: “My heart hurts. Thoughts and prayers to the Huber family #RIPBrodieLee”

I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 27, 2020

It’s hard to explain to people, and I’m not certain he would want me to, that the biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on your television is the kindest soul you’d ever meet. A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this earth. ♥️ https://t.co/jm6YKlRNBu — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 27, 2020

I love and miss you Jon. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my family. We all love you so very much. You were such a great man. It’s been my pleasure and privilege to know and work with you. Your family is our family now. We will watch over them. Rest now friend. 💔 https://t.co/aJ3TUntfoH — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 27, 2020

When long trips away from home made me miss my wife and daughter, you always made it a little easier. Great wrestler, but perfect family man. I’ll make sure Amanda, Brodie and Nolan always know how much they meant to you. I loved being your friend. Rest In Peace, Jon. pic.twitter.com/wR5927Xlx1 — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 27, 2020

I am in disbelief. Always so kind. My heart goes out to his family #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/ItHvB24QrZ — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) December 27, 2020

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of @ThisBrodieLee who was a a dear friend to so many of us. He was an amazing husband and a devoted father. His love for his family was immeasurable. I am sending prayers and love to Amanda, Brodie, Nolan and Jon Huber’s family~ pic.twitter.com/VTC0aC0dqJ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 27, 2020

Trying to sum up my good experiences with you in one tweet is impossible, Jon.

Thank you for the match.

Thank you for the text.

Thank you for the laughs.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/hecMsrGqna — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 27, 2020

I wish I could type out what I’m feeling but I’m just so sad. My heart hurts. You were one of the best. You will be so terribly missed, Brodie. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/l0pkURcF2p — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) December 27, 2020