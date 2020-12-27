wrestling / News
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Braun Strowman React To Death of Brodie Lee
December 26, 2020 | Posted by
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Braun Strowman reacted tonight to the tragic news that AEW star and former WWE star Brodie Lee has died at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. Triple H and Stephanie both noted how great a father Lee was.
You can see their comments below.
Amazing talent ….
Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020
I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020