wrestling / News

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Braun Strowman React To Death of Brodie Lee

December 26, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Brodie Lee Exalted One

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Braun Strowman reacted tonight to the tragic news that AEW star and former WWE star Brodie Lee has died at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. Triple H and Stephanie both noted how great a father Lee was.

You can see their comments below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Brodie Lee, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Ashish

More Stories

loading