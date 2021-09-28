Brodie Lee Documentary Premiering Tonight in Rochester

– Per RochesterFirst.com, a documentary on late professional wrestler Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, will be premiering tonight (Sept. 28) at Movies 10 in Rochester, New York, which is also Brodie Lee’s hometown. The documentary is titled This Is Brodie Lee and tells the wrestler’s life story.

The film was produced by Wrestlevision in association with Classy Wolf Media. Tickets for the screening are available at the Movies10 website. Here’s a synopsis:

Documentary movie on the life of Jon Huber, known worldwide as Brodie Lee/Luke Harper. Tells the story of his life in wrestling, from a backyard to the Western NY indy scene, to the big time in WWE and AEW – from the fellow wrestlers who shared the road with Brodie.

Huber tragically passed away last December at the age of 41. He was survived by his wife and two children.