Brodie Lee Discusses How He Doubted Himself and Wasn’t Used To Coming Up With His Own Promos After Time In WWE, AEW Giving Him Creative Freedom

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Brodie Lee discussed how he doubted himself and wasn’t used to coming up with his own promos after his time in WWE. Highlights are below.

On how he doubted himself and wasn’t used to coming up with his own promos after his time in WWE: “So then I would start doubting myself, too, like maybe I don’t have it. This happened actually last week with AEW, where it’s like, ‘Hey, go do this promo.’ And coming from WWE, it’s like, ‘OK, well what do you want me to talk about?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, whatever you want, it’s your promo.’ So then it’s like, the stress was like, holy shit. So now I have no one to blame, so if it’s not good, it’s on me, and it’s like, can I do this? So then it became that whole thing too.”

On Cody giving him total creative freedom: “Even Cody came in the room and he’s like, ‘Well, what do you got?’ And I read it to him and I totally stumbled over everything I was gonna say to him, just I don’t even know, and he goes, ‘OK, go ahead, good luck’ and he just left. And I was like, well, here we go.”

