Brodie Lee Enjoyed Reports That His Shots At Vince McMahon Bothered WWE Management

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Brodie Lee said that he enjoyed reading reports that his shots at Vince McMahon early into his AEW run didn’t sit well with WWE management. Here are highlights:

On the positive atmosphere of the AEW locker room: “I remember telling Shawn Spears at one point, I said, ‘is everybody always this positive because something doesn’t feel right to me.’ So it took a little getting used to in the beginning, but I love it,” Lee expressed. “It’s a very different feel, very different vibe. [The] creativity there of mine is fulfilled. I go to bed happy at night, and I think that’s shown in the product.”

On WWE not always being a negative experience: “It was just very stifling not inherently negative like outwardly negative, but a negative experience when I’m sitting home, I guess, and not being used and stuff like that. So that was the negative part. They weren’t saying negative things to me per se, but the feeling was negative.”

On his shots at Vince McMahon: “Obviously, there was a couple of little Easter eggs and things that people could very easily pick up on, but as a whole, the character was never meant to be a Vince McMahon parody. But there was definitely a couple jabs his way in the early going. Once I realized that that was everything that people were going to talk about, I wanted to get away from that as quickly as possible because I wanted it to be more about me more about my identity and more about my journey to where we’re going. I didn’t want to be seen as that that bitter ex-employee. I don’t want that label on me whatsoever.”

On the reports it upset WWE officials: “I have no problems with that whatsoever. I rather enjoy that and the thought of me, little old me, affecting someone there, that’s OK with me.”