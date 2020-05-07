wrestling / News
Brodie Lee vs. Jon Moxley Official For AEW Double or Nothing
Brodie Lee is Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title defense for Double or Nothing, challenging Moxley on this week’s Dynamite. During tonight’s episode, the Dark Order attacked Moxley following his win over Kazarian. Brodie Lee then entered the ring and said that while they’ve met in the past, he’s now a leader and Moxley is in possession of the title which Lee wants.
Lee challenged Moxley to a match, which Moxley replied to with “Dude, all you had to do was ask” before he was attacked again. The match was later confirmed for Double or Nothing on May 23rd.
Dark Order attacks @JonMoxley!!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/vgYGY20VJB
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 7, 2020
The Exalted One @ThisBrodieLee challenges @JonMoxley 😱 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DkqdUMEgDp
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 7, 2020
