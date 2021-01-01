Brodie Lee Jr. Hits Discus Clothesline On Adam Cole, Teams With Ricky Starks Against Top Flight

AEW held a celebration of life for the late Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee) on Wednesday, and his son, Brodie Lee Jr., had a big moment when he whacked MJF over the head with a kendo stick. However, it appears that MJF wasn’t the only wrestling star to square off with the TNT Champion for Life this week.

Britt Baker released a video on Twitter showing Brodie Jr. hitting a discus lariat on NXT star Adam Cole and pinning him for the three count. Ricky Starks then rightfully delivered -1 his TNT title belt after the victory.

In an Instagram story, Brian Pillman Jr. also revealed footage of Brodie Jr. teaming with Starks to lay the smackdown on Top Flight.

Brodie Lee Jr. beating the hell out of Top Flight on Brian Pillman Jr.’s Insta story, match of the year is already decided. pic.twitter.com/2iZAYxnQM7 — Dan (@GolazoDan) January 1, 2021

While AEW hasn’t released a new set of rankings, one has to believe that Brodie Jr. is quickly rising up the ladder a future AEW World title contender.