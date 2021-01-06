Brodie Lee Jr. Appears on AEW Dark, Cuts Promo on Marko Stunt

Brodie Lee Jr. got involved in his first AEW feud (of sorts), cutting a promo on Marko Stunt on this week’s AEW Dark. You can see the video below of Stunt coming out to address his issues with Brodie Jr, aka -1, only to have Brodie come out and tear Stunt down on the mic. The two briefly got physical until AEW officials came out to break it up and Stunt walked off.

Tony Khan noted that Brodie Jr. wrote the promo himself, posting to Twitter:

“Brodie wrote that promo himself. I asked him what he wanted to say about Marko, and he said all of that off the top of his head, it was incredible, I told him to please please go out and do that. -1 is really something.”

Tony Schiavone recently revealed that AEW has “legitimately signed” Lee Jr. to a contract following his father’s passing, noting that “When he gets of age, he’ll be with AEW. They have taken care of him. He follows guys around in the back and becomes part of us. He gets involved with the guys, sits in Gorilla position, comes out with the mask and does some crazy things. The roster loved Brodie and we are family.”