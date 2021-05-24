Brodie Lee Jr Gets His Own AEW Theme Song, Cody Reveals His Reaction

All Elite Wrestling has debuted a new theme song for Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1 of the Dark Order, called ‘Carrying the Legacy.’ The song is available now via BandCamp. Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to share a video of Brodie hearing his theme song for the first time.

🚨🔥NEW MUSIC ALERT🔥🚨

He is "Carrying The Legacy", and now you can grab a FREE STREAM/DOWNLOAD of the Brand New #AEW Theme for the one and only Negative One!! Check it out! #AEWMusic

👉: https://t.co/E9nuBpnd3b pic.twitter.com/xkVbWMEA2n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 23, 2021

It was reported that Brodie has a contract with AEW back in December, which will allow him to wrestle for AEW if he chooses to when he turns eighteen.