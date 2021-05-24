wrestling / News
Brodie Lee Jr Gets His Own AEW Theme Song, Cody Reveals His Reaction
All Elite Wrestling has debuted a new theme song for Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1 of the Dark Order, called ‘Carrying the Legacy.’ The song is available now via BandCamp. Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to share a video of Brodie hearing his theme song for the first time.
🚨🔥NEW MUSIC ALERT🔥🚨
He is "Carrying The Legacy", and now you can grab a FREE STREAM/DOWNLOAD of the Brand New #AEW Theme for the one and only Negative One!! Check it out! #AEWMusic
👉: https://t.co/E9nuBpnd3b pic.twitter.com/xkVbWMEA2n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 23, 2021
🎶 💜 https://t.co/ktFp2ebVuh pic.twitter.com/dpkHrnmkyG
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 23, 2021
It was reported that Brodie has a contract with AEW back in December, which will allow him to wrestle for AEW if he chooses to when he turns eighteen.
More Trending Stories
- Note On When John Cena Would Be Able To Potentially Return to WWE
- Upcoming Impact Match Reportedly Earned a Lot of Praise Backstage
- Erik Watts Recalls His Shoot Backstage Match With Rick Rude in WCW
- Eric Bischoff On How Often Hulk Hogan Used His Creative Control, Hall & Nash Not Having Such a Clause