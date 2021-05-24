wrestling / News

Brodie Lee Jr Gets His Own AEW Theme Song, Cody Reveals His Reaction

May 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brodie Lee Jr AEW

All Elite Wrestling has debuted a new theme song for Brodie Lee Jr., aka -1 of the Dark Order, called ‘Carrying the Legacy.’ The song is available now via BandCamp. Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to share a video of Brodie hearing his theme song for the first time.

It was reported that Brodie has a contract with AEW back in December, which will allow him to wrestle for AEW if he chooses to when he turns eighteen.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brodie Lee Jr., Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading