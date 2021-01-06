Brodie Lee Jr Trains With Liv Morgan & Tyson Kidd, His Mother Explains His AEW Contract

In a post on Instagram, Amanda Huber posted a clip and photos of Brodie Lee Jr. training with WWE stars, specifically Tyson Kidd and Liv Morgan. She included some details of Brodie’s legitimate AEW contract, noting that it begins when he’s eighteen and until that time he will focus on school.

She wrote: “Tonight was pretty cool. We got to go visit @tjwilson711 & @natbynature and let Brodie work in the ring. @yaonlylivvonce is a gem for working around the ring with him and letting him learn.

He also cut promos on @allelitewrestling #aewdark which I didn’t know was going to end up making the show. I thought AEW was just letting him have some fun after a really really tough night. Having them air it was incredible and I wish you guys could have seen his smile when we watched it. I told him what @tonyrkhan said about his promo and he was BEAMING.

Also, just for clarity’s sake.

1) His contract with AEW is valid on his 18th birthday *if* he chooses to wrestle. Nobody is going to push it with him. If you were to spend 10 minutes talking to him you’d understand why they gave him a contract though.

2) School is number one for him.

3) He is not seriously training at the moment or will be taking bookings or anything ridiculous right now.

I know I shouldn’t have to clarify but with social media I end up seeing stories how he’s being forced into this or questions about his “contract” or all sorts of craziness.

At this moment, all of this wrestling around him is our friends trying to make an 8 year old pro wrestling fan feel a bit of happiness after losing his hero. —-

I’m also pretty sure our only hope of stopping this monster Brodie Lee Jr -1 is Nolan Rhino.”