Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt, Jon Moxley Promo & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Brodie Lee will be in action against Marko Stunt and Jon Moxley will appear on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Stunt will face Lee on next week’s episode and that the Best Friends will face Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian in a No Disqualification match.

Additionally, Jon Moxley will have a promo segment on the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT.