Brodie Lee on Whether His AEW Character is Based on Vince McMahon, His Lengthy Rivalry With Jon Moxley

Brodie Lee spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview hyping his match with Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing this weekend. You can check out the highlights from the interview below:

On taking the chance and leaving WWE for AEW: “Taking the money and sitting in catering would have been taking the easy way out. The opportunities might have come, nobody knows, and who knows if I would have been cut. But now I have the opportunity to be in the forefront of a huge, live TV broadcast every week. Now I’m in a position where it’s up to me to prove to everybody that they were wrong about me. There is a different pressure now, but it’s exactly what I asked for.”

On whether the character is inspired by Vince McMahon: “People can take it any way they want. To me, it’s a culmination of a lot of things in life, mainly a corporate leader and a mob boss, and the results speak for themselves. There might be a nod here or there, but this is certainly not a direct take on anyone from WWE.”

On wanting to prove himself in AEW: “I left the other company to come to a place where I can prove myself. Now the pressure is on me. There is no one left to blame—there are no writers, no Vince McMahon. It’s me versus Jon Moxley.”

On his biggest inspirations: “Look at Fit Finlay. He didn’t waste a moment of movement in that ring. Finlay and William Regal, those were my two biggest inspirations, and whether it’s grabbing a guy’s face to move him or the way they hit people in such distinct, beautiful motion, neither of those guys wasted a moment. So to me, if it doesn’t look right, it bothers me.”

On building confidence in AEW: “Self-doubt played a huge role in my life for a long time in WWE. It makes you doubt who you are and what you are. I knew that I was a great professional wrestler and I knew I was one of the better ones in the locker room, and I had coworkers telling me that. But that wasn’t the decision that was made. I knew I was better than that, and that’s why I needed to get out of that environment.”

On his rivalry with Jon Moxley: “We’ve done this for going on 10 years, starting in 2010 in Evolve. We wrestled in CZW, wrestled in WWE and now here we are in AEW. He’s going to punch me in the face and bring something else out of me.”

On wanting to make a statement in his match with Moxley: “I’ve been waiting for this for so long. This is the opportunity I craved, and there is no way that I can live with myself if I leave some disappointment there. I know exactly what he’s going to bring, he knows what I’m going to bring and people are very much going to get their money’s worth during that match.”