Brodie Lee On ‘Proving Everybody Wrong’ With AEW Success, BTE Appearances Helping Dark Order

Brodie Lee spoke with ESPN for a new interview discussing his run in AEW, his TNT Championship win and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the end of his WWE run when he was sitting at home: “I was at home, [but it felt like] prison. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, and that was just wrestle.”

On his emotional state at the end of his WWE contract: “I wish you could have talked to my wife, because she loves to tell people just, not that I was a horrible person, but there was a cloud almost over me weekly. Just affecting me, and me not knowing that.”

On planning out his AEW character: “Luke Harper had a wonderful career in WWE, if you really look at it and break it down, he had a really good career. But I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, that used to be Luke Harper’ when they see Brodie Lee. I want them to be like, ‘Holy f—, that’s Brodie Lee, and he’s the man.'”

On rebooting his career in AEW: “It was like, now it’s my almost duty to come in and to bring up the game of everybody involved … I had to understand that my instincts were correct again. I was almost seeking out so many opinions because that’s where I came from, that’s what it was. It was lots of people putting pieces in, instead of just letting myself be who I am.”

On their BTE appearances helping the Dark Order mentally: “That confidence has only come in the last couple of months, and the last three or four weeks that I’ve talked, everything I’ve said has been 100% true, has been 100% from my heart, and to be able to talk about that is cathartic and almost therapeutic, so you guys are seeing that come out on screen. That anxiety, that confidence, and all of that coming out together, I hope you guys are enjoying it.”

On his TNT Championship win being an emotional moment for him: “It was like a moment that had been worked on for so f—ing long for me. And I’m getting emotional right now, so I’m sorry. It’s just been so much s— over the last three years … And it feels so f—ing good to prove everybody wrong.”