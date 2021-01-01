Brodie Lee Reportedly Considered NJPW Prior To Joining AEW

In a piece written about Brodie Lee in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Lee had been considering joining NJPW prior to eventually agreeing to sign up with AEW.

Since he was a big guy with agility, he thought he could do well there. His idea of how he wanted to wrestler were closer to NJPW’s style than other companies. It was noted that he is friends with AEW Vice President Chris Harrington, which may have played a part in his decision to go there.

Brodie had been set to debut on an episode of Dynamite from his hometown in Rochester, New York. But the pandemic happened and so his debut happened in the empty Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida instead.