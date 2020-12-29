Brodie Lee Reportedly Tested Negative for COVID-19 Multiple Times During Hospitalization

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported more details on Brodie Lee, aka Jon Huber, who tragically passed away this week. During today’s show, Meltzer addressed Lee testing negative for COVID-19 multiple times while he was hospitalized, and COVID-19 was said to have been ruled out as a cause of his ailment.

On Saturday, December 26, Lee’s widow, Amanda Huber, released a public statement, saying that Brodie Lee passed after battling a “non-COVID related lung issue.” Meltzer reported that Brodie Lee was tested for COVID-19 “many times” during his hospitalization. Meltzer stated on the issue of Brodie Lee having COVID-19, “Legitimately, that can be ruled out.”

Additionally, Meltzer stated on the medical issue leading to Lee’s passing, “His lungs just stopped working. As far as why? I don’t know. I don’t know why, but they did, and it was bad. And they’ve known it was bad — the key people have known for a while.”

Meltzer went on to say that Amanda Huber did address the company before her husband’s passing and asked AEW officials to keep the news quiet. Also, Meltzer stated that Huber did not want any publicity regarding his illness or “any photos of him in that condition” getting out.

According to a report yesterday by Fightful, members of the AEW roster and staff were informed about the severity of Brodie Lee’s illness as early as November. The people in AEW who were informed were asked to respect the privacy of the Huber family while he was hospitalized. As a result, wrestlers and staffers remained quiet until news of his passing was reported on Saturday. One anonymous wrestler in AEW commented that they wanted to dispel any notion that something scandalous took place other than a great friend was lost.

Tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite will pay tribute to Brodie Lee.