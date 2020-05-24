wrestling / News
Various News: Brodie Lee Pays Respect to Jon Moxley Following Double or Nothing Match, Cheeseburger Remembers Hana Kimura
– Brodie Lee has respect for Jon Moxley after their match at AEW Double or Nothing, and took to Twitter to praise his opponent. Following Moxley’s win at Saturday’s PPV, Lee posted the following to Twitter:
Respect to Jon Moxley. That's all I have to say at this time.
— Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) May 24, 2020
– Cheeseburger is the latest member of the wrestling industry to comment on Hana Kimura’s tragic passing. As reported, the 22 year-old Stardom star died of what is being reported as a likely suicide. Cheeseburger wrote:
Hana-Chan took this photo of us on my last trip to Japan. I’ve kept it in my wallet everyday since then as a memory. And now it will never leave.
木村花、I love and miss you dearly Flower. I promise to honor your memory. 🌸🙏🏾💔
ありがとうございました。#RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/M04YmgSHQZ
— Cheeseburger 🌸🙏🏾 (@CheeseburgerROH) May 24, 2020
