wrestling / News

Various News: Brodie Lee Pays Respect to Jon Moxley Following Double or Nothing Match, Cheeseburger Remembers Hana Kimura

May 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Brodie Lee

– Brodie Lee has respect for Jon Moxley after their match at AEW Double or Nothing, and took to Twitter to praise his opponent. Following Moxley’s win at Saturday’s PPV, Lee posted the following to Twitter:

– Cheeseburger is the latest member of the wrestling industry to comment on Hana Kimura’s tragic passing. As reported, the 22 year-old Stardom star died of what is being reported as a likely suicide. Cheeseburger wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Brodie Lee, Cheeseburger, Hana Kimura, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading