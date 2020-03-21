Brodie Lee: ‘Odd That You Would Welcome a Wolf to a Land Full of Lambs’

– During last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was revealed as The Exalted One for The Dark Order. Yesterday, AEW welcomed Brodie Lee to the promotion saying he’s #AllElite. Brodie Lee later responded on Twitter. He wrote, “Odd that you would welcome the wolf to a land full of lambs.” You can check out that tweet below.

Odd that you would welcome the wolf to a land full of lambs. https://t.co/SjMRM0dsPD — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) March 20, 2020