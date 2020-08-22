Brodie Lee Says It’s Cool Three Members Of The Wyatt Family Are In Title Matches This Weekend

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Brodie Lee spoke about the fact that three members of the Wyatt Family are all in title matches over the weekend. Lee will challenge Cody for the TNT title on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, while Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will compete for the WWE Universal title tomorrow night at Summerslam. Here are highlights:

On being down on himself following Double or Nothing: “I doubted myself after that Moxley match. I was in my head after that. Coming off a loss in a world title program is a reality I’ve never had to deal with before. To his credit, Dax Harwood of FTR said something special to me backstage. ‘We don’t need a self-doubting Brodie. We need an ass-kicking, cocky-ass Brodie.’ He’s right, and that’s what you are going to get. I’ll apologize to Cody after the fact.”

On the success of the Wyatt Family members: “I think it’s a really cool thing that three members of the Wyatt Family are competing for major titles in major companies on the same weekend.”

On Dynamite airing on Saturday this week: “It’s pretty frickin’ cool that the pressure is on to keep people in their seats on a Saturday night in August after the NBA. We need this to be a huge show for us, and I’m a big part of it. That’s why I came here, for pressure-filled situations like this This is going to be a very special moment that holds a lot of gravity to my career. It’s a perfect setting, the pressure is on me to deliver, and this Saturday is going to be a great f—ing time to watch pro wrestling.”