wrestling / News
Brodie Lee Says Tonight’s Dog Collar Match Is What He Signed Up For
October 7, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee commented on his dog collar match tonight on Dynamite against Cody.
He wrote: “The magnitude of tomorrow night’s match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ shit. Let’s fucking go! Live your heart and never follow.”
The magnitude of tomorrow night's match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ shit.
Let's fucking go!
Live your heart and never follow.
— Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) October 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Aron Stevens On The Insecure Backstage Atmosphere During His WWE Run, Losing His Money In The Bank Cash-In
- Ethan Page Claims He’s Pulling Out Of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 After Trading Card Dispute
- Backstage Note on Why WWE Delayed the Sasha Banks & Bayley Feud
- Note on Wrestlers Who Appeared in Latest Bianca Belair Vignette