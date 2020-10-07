wrestling / News

Brodie Lee Says Tonight’s Dog Collar Match Is What He Signed Up For

October 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee commented on his dog collar match tonight on Dynamite against Cody.

He wrote: “The magnitude of tomorrow night’s match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ shit. Let’s fucking go! Live your heart and never follow.

