Brodie Lee Set to Make AEW In-Ring Debut on Tonight’s Dynamite
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns for another live edition of AEW Dynamite tonight on TNT. A new preview video announced that The Exalted One of The Dark Order, Brodie Lee, will make his in-ring debut for the promotion later on tonight’s show. You can check out the preview and updated lineup below:
* Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy
* Brodie Lee makes in-ring debut
* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc
Tonight’s Dynamite will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. There will not be a live audience in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tonight on #AEWDynamite!@ThisBrodieLee makes his #AEW in-ring debut and @MATTHARDYBRAND goes face to face with @IAmJericho.
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/cQjL4THvJk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 25, 2020
