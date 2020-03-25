wrestling / News

Brodie Lee Set to Make AEW In-Ring Debut on Tonight’s Dynamite

March 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brodie Lee Exalted One

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns for another live edition of AEW Dynamite tonight on TNT. A new preview video announced that The Exalted One of The Dark Order, Brodie Lee, will make his in-ring debut for the promotion later on tonight’s show. You can check out the preview and updated lineup below:

* Chris Jericho confronts Matt Hardy
* Brodie Lee makes in-ring debut
* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc

Tonight’s Dynamite will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. There will not be a live audience in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

