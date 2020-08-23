wrestling / News
Brodie Lee Squashes Cody To Win TNT Title On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)
We have a new TNT champion and it didn’t even take five minutes. Brodie Lee defeated Cody in short order to become the second-ever TNT champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cody barely got any offense and Lee dropped him with the discus lariat. Cody was taken away on a stretcher after the match was over, only for the Dark Order to continue to attack the former champion, his wife Brandi and coach Arn Anderson.
This ends Cody’s title reign at 91 days, after he defeated Lance Archer at AEW Double or Nothing to win the belt.
Both athletes aren't wasting any time in your main event of the evening for the TNT Championship!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/A4FLOsESs1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
Absolute domination on the part of Mr. @ThisBrodieLee! Can @CodyRhodes survive?!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Aet4sHjkKH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
#AndNew #TNTChampion Mr. @ThisBrodieLee. pic.twitter.com/NsHtw94yOc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
The entire Nightmare Family is laid to waste by Dark Order. Rewatch #AEWDynamite via the @tntdrama app or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/fBpi4FWg7Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 23, 2020
